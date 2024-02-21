PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Soars in Today's Trading

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹129.25, reached a high of ₹130.5 and a low of ₹128.2, before closing at ₹128.45. The market capitalization for the day was ₹142,592.65 crore. The 52-week high for PNB is ₹132.6 and the low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 2,728,550 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB stock is currently priced at ₹129.5 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, PNB had a trading volume of 2,728,550 shares with a closing price of ₹128.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!