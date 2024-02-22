PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock plummets in today's trading session

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹129.75 and closed at ₹129.5. The stock reached a high of ₹131.1 and a low of ₹127.2. The market capitalization of PNB was recorded at ₹141,271.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹132.6 and the 52-week low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 6,630,987 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of PNB stock is ₹128.3 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), PNB had a trading volume of 6,630,987 shares with a closing price of ₹129.5.
