PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 129.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.3 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 129.75 and closed at 129.5. The stock reached a high of 131.1 and a low of 127.2. The market capitalization of PNB was recorded at 141,271.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 132.6 and the 52-week low was 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 6,630,987 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹128.3, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹129.5

The current price of PNB stock is 128.3 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹129.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), PNB had a trading volume of 6,630,987 shares with a closing price of 129.5.

