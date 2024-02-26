PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Drops in Trading Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹129.4, reached a high of ₹130.75, and a low of ₹127 before closing at ₹129. The market capitalization was ₹140,941.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹132.6, and the 52-week low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 3,809,016 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.