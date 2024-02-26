PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Drops in Trading Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹129.4, reached a high of ₹130.75, and a low of ₹127 before closing at ₹129. The market capitalization was ₹140,941.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹132.6, and the 52-week low was ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 3,809,016 shares traded.
The current data of PNB stock shows that the price is ₹128 with a percent change of -0.78% and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,809,016, and the closing price of the stock was ₹129.
