PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 129 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 129.4, reached a high of 130.75, and a low of 127 before closing at 129. The market capitalization was 140,941.0 crore. The 52-week high was 132.6, and the 52-week low was 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 3,809,016 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹128, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹129

The current data of PNB stock shows that the price is 128 with a percent change of -0.78% and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹129 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,809,016, and the closing price of the stock was 129.

