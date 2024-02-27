PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Tumbles as Trade Turns Bearish

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹127.65 and closed at ₹128. The stock reached a high of ₹128.3 and a low of ₹124.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹137,472.53 crore. The 52-week high for PNB is ₹132.6 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 3,786,355 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.