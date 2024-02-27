PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Tumbles as Trade Turns Bearish

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹127.65 and closed at ₹128. The stock reached a high of ₹128.3 and a low of ₹124.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹137,472.53 crore. The 52-week high for PNB is ₹132.6 and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 3,786,355 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.8%
|3 Months
|48.98%
|6 Months
|99.76%
|YTD
|30.39%
|1 Year
|162.57%
The current price of PNB stock is ₹124.85 with a percent decrease of 2.46% and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, a total of 3,786,355 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹128.
