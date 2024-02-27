Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Tumbles as Trade Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 128 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.85 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 127.65 and closed at 128. The stock reached a high of 128.3 and a low of 124.25. The market capitalization stands at 137,472.53 crore. The 52-week high for PNB is 132.6 and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 3,786,355 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.8%
3 Months48.98%
6 Months99.76%
YTD30.39%
1 Year162.57%
27 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST PNB share price Today :PNB trading at ₹124.85, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹128

The current price of PNB stock is 124.85 with a percent decrease of 2.46% and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹128 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PNB on the BSE, a total of 3,786,355 shares were traded at a closing price of 128.

