PNB Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
PNB stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 124.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.4 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 124.9, closed at 124.85, with a high of 125.75 and a low of 122.6. The market capitalization stood at 135,875.93 crore. The 52-week high was 132.6, while the 52-week low was 44.41. The BSE volume for PNB was 3,310,443 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for PNB on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 3,310,443 with a closing price of 124.85.

