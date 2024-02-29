PNB Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹123.75, closed at ₹123.4, with a high of ₹125.45 and a low of ₹120.15. The market capitalization was ₹132,902.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹132.6 and the low was ₹44.41. On the BSE, the trading volume was 3,279,887 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST
