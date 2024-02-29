Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.19 %. The stock closed at 123.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.7 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB opened at 123.75, closed at 123.4, with a high of 125.45 and a low of 120.15. The market capitalization was 132,902.96 crore. The 52-week high was 132.6 and the low was 44.41. On the BSE, the trading volume was 3,279,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST PNB share price Live :PNB closed at ₹123.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Punjab National Bank (PNB) had a trading volume of 3,279,887 shares with a closing price of 123.4.

