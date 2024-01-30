PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Today's Trading

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened at ₹107.65 and closed at ₹104.61. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109.48, while the lowest price was ₹105.44. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹118,390.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.84, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 8,876,044 shares.
Today, Punjab National Bank's stock reached a low price of ₹106.9 and a high price of ₹108.35.
The current data for PNB stock shows that the price is ₹107.52 with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 2.91. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.78% and there has been a net increase of ₹2.91.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.19%
|3 Months
|30.97%
|6 Months
|73.81%
|YTD
|12.27%
|1 Year
|111.61%
Based on the current data, the stock price of PNB (Punjab National Bank) is ₹107.52. There has been a 2.78% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.91.
On the last day of trading for PNB on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 8,876,044 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹104.61.
