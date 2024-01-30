Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Today's Trading

2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
PNB stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 104.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.52 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Stock Price Today

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened at 107.65 and closed at 104.61. The highest price reached during the day was 109.48, while the lowest price was 105.44. The market capitalization of PNB is 118,390.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 107.84, and the 52-week low is 44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 8,876,044 shares.

30 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Punjab National Bank share price live: Today's Price range

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST PNB Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST PNB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.19%
3 Months30.97%
6 Months73.81%
YTD12.27%
1 Year111.61%
