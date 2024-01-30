PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Surges in Today's Trading

PNB Share Price Today : On the last day, PNB's stock opened at ₹107.65 and closed at ₹104.61. The highest price reached during the day was ₹109.48, while the lowest price was ₹105.44. The market capitalization of PNB is ₹118,390.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹107.84, and the 52-week low is ₹44.41. The BSE volume for the day was 8,876,044 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.