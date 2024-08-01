Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 125.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 126.35 and closed at 125.5. The stock's high was 126.35 and the low was 122.8. The market capitalization of PNB was 136,481.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the low was 58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 799,929 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 15.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3221
    Hold5555
    Sell4556
    Strong Sell4444
01 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37648 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹125.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 126.35 & 122.8 yesterday to end at 123.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

