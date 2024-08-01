PNB Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹126.35 and closed at ₹125.5. The stock's high was ₹126.35 and the low was ₹122.8. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹136,481.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume for PNB was 799,929 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 15.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.35 & ₹122.8 yesterday to end at ₹123.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.