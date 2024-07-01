PNB Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹120.45, with a high of ₹124.95 and a low of ₹120.05 before closing at ₹119. The market capitalization stood at ₹135710.77 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹49.7. The total BSE volume for the day was 2809732 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.38
|Support 1
|120.54
|Resistance 2
|127.6
|Support 2
|117.92
|Resistance 3
|130.22
|Support 3
|115.7
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 16.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.95 & ₹120.05 yesterday to end at ₹119. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.