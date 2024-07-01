Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 3.57 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.25 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 120.45, with a high of 124.95 and a low of 120.05 before closing at 119. The market capitalization stood at 135710.77 crore. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the low was 49.7. The total BSE volume for the day was 2809732 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.38Support 1120.54
Resistance 2127.6Support 2117.92
Resistance 3130.22Support 3115.7
01 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 102.5, 16.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6666
    Strong Sell4443
01 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 124 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60287 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

01 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹119 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 124.95 & 120.05 yesterday to end at 119. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.