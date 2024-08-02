PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹124.65, closed at ₹123.95, with a high of ₹125.65 and a low of ₹121.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹135325.38 crore. The 52-week high for PNB was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1803239 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.11
|Support 1
|121.29
|Resistance 2
|127.31
|Support 2
|119.67
|Resistance 3
|128.93
|Support 3
|117.47
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 14.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1803 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.65 & ₹121.75 yesterday to end at ₹122.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend