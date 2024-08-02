Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 123.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.9 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 124.65, closed at 123.95, with a high of 125.65 and a low of 121.75. The market capitalization stood at 135325.38 crore. The 52-week high for PNB was 142.9 and the low was 58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 1803239 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.11Support 1121.29
Resistance 2127.31Support 2119.67
Resistance 3128.93Support 3117.47
02 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 14.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3221
    Hold5555
    Sell4556
    Strong Sell4444
02 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36934 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1803 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹123.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 125.65 & 121.75 yesterday to end at 122.9. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.