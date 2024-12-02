PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at ₹106.91 and closed at ₹106.28, reflecting a slight decline. The intraday high reached ₹107.1, while the low was ₹103.72. The market capitalization stands at ₹120,561 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹75.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 963,346 shares for PNB.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|106.8
|Support 1
|103.34
|Resistance 2
|108.7
|Support 2
|101.78
|Resistance 3
|110.26
|Support 3
|99.88
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 4.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 963 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.1 & ₹103.72 yesterday to end at ₹104.92. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.