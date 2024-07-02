PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹123.65, reached a high of ₹123.65, and a low of ₹121.7 before closing at ₹123.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹134774.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a 52-week low of ₹49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1120017 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹122.80. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 137.10% to reach ₹122.80, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.09%
|3 Months
|-9.2%
|6 Months
|25.21%
|YTD
|27.9%
|1 Year
|137.1%
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.55
|Support 1
|121.7
|Resistance 2
|124.51
|Support 2
|120.81
|Resistance 3
|125.4
|Support 3
|119.85
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 16.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58765 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹123.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.65 & ₹121.7 yesterday to end at ₹123.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.