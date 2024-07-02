Explore
PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 123.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.4 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 123.65, reached a high of 123.65, and a low of 121.7 before closing at 123.25. The market capitalization stood at 134774.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 142.9 and a 52-week low of 49.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1120017 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:19:55 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 122.80. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 137.10% to reach 122.80, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.09%
3 Months-9.2%
6 Months25.21%
YTD27.9%
1 Year137.1%
02 Jul 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.55Support 1121.7
Resistance 2124.51Support 2120.81
Resistance 3125.4Support 3119.85
02 Jul 2024, 08:35:02 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 102.5, 16.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2111
    Hold5556
    Sell5666
    Strong Sell4443
02 Jul 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58765 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1120 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:00:17 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹123.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.65 & 121.7 yesterday to end at 123.25. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

