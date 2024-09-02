PNB Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹115.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹115.5. The stock reached a high of ₹117.55 and a low of ₹115.65. PNB's market capitalization stands at ₹128,223.28 crore. The bank's 52-week high is ₹142.9, while the 52-week low is ₹61.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 576,719 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 9.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 865 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.55 & ₹115.65 yesterday to end at ₹116.45. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend