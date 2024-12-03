PNB Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹104.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹104.92, with a high of ₹105.45 and a low of ₹104.05. The stock's market capitalization stands at ₹120,675.9 crore. Over the past year, PNB reached a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹75.6. The BSE recorded a volume of 793,855 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 1.05%, currently trading at ₹106.00. Over the past year, PNB's shares have appreciated by 30.11%, reaching ₹106.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|-7.29%
|6 Months
|-23.36%
|YTD
|9.66%
|1 Year
|30.11%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.6
|Support 1
|104.22
|Resistance 2
|106.22
|Support 2
|103.46
|Resistance 3
|106.98
|Support 3
|102.84
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 4.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 793 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹105.45 & ₹104.05 yesterday to end at ₹104.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.