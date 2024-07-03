PNB Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹122.95, reaching a high of ₹123.1 and a low of ₹119.95 before closing at ₹122.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹132847.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a 52-week low of ₹52. The BSE volume for PNB was 1316173 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 1316 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.1 & ₹119.95 yesterday to end at ₹122.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.