PNB Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 03 Jul 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 122.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.65 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 122.95, reaching a high of 123.1 and a low of 119.95 before closing at 122.4. The market capitalization stood at 132847.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 142.9 and a 52-week low of 52. The BSE volume for PNB was 1316173 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55925 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 1316 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹122.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.1 & 119.95 yesterday to end at 122.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

