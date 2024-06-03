PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock up in trading today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹128.45, closed at ₹127.4, with a high of ₹129.9 and a low of ₹126.05. The market capitalization stood at 142,482.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,298,668 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 136.15 & a low of 132.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.05
|Support 1
|133.85
|Resistance 2
|138.2
|Support 2
|131.8
|Resistance 3
|140.25
|Support 3
|130.65
PNB Share Price Live Updates:
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's stock price has increased by 3.28% to reach ₹133.65, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty up by 2.73% and Sensex by 2.5%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axis Bank
|1198.55
|36.8
|3.17
|1196.0
|910.45
|369940.89
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1704.45
|24.75
|1.47
|2063.0
|1544.15
|338831.02
|Punjab National Bank
|133.65
|4.25
|3.28
|142.9
|49.7
|147162.22
|Bank Of Baroda
|282.1
|16.95
|6.39
|285.5
|182.1
|145884.13
|Indian Overseas Bank
|71.85
|2.92
|4.24
|83.8
|23.61
|135813.83
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.46%; Futures open interest increased by 4.02%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in PNB indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹133.55, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹129.4
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹130.92 & second resistance of ₹132.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹134.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹134.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 4.17% and is currently trading at ₹134.80. Over the past year, PNB shares have surged by 150.39% to reach ₹134.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.37%
|3 Months
|3.38%
|6 Months
|60.41%
|YTD
|35.2%
|1 Year
|150.39%
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.92
|Support 1
|127.17
|Resistance 2
|132.23
|Support 2
|124.73
|Resistance 3
|134.67
|Support 3
|123.42
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52226 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 1298 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹127.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹129.9 & ₹126.05 yesterday to end at ₹127.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend