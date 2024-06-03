Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock up in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.21 %. The stock closed at 129.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.55 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 128.45, closed at 127.4, with a high of 129.9 and a low of 126.05. The market capitalization stood at 142,482.54 crore. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the low was 49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,298,668 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB touched a high of 136.15 & a low of 132.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.05Support 1133.85
Resistance 2138.2Support 2131.8
Resistance 3140.25Support 3130.65
03 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's stock price has increased by 3.28% to reach 133.65, in line with the upward trend seen in its peer companies like Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains, with Nifty up by 2.73% and Sensex by 2.5%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axis Bank1198.5536.83.171196.0910.45369940.89
Kotak Mahindra Bank1704.4524.751.472063.01544.15338831.02
Punjab National Bank133.654.253.28142.949.7147162.22
Bank Of Baroda282.116.956.39285.5182.1145884.13
Indian Overseas Bank71.852.924.2483.823.61135813.83
03 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.46%; Futures open interest increased by 4.02%

PNB Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in PNB indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹133.55, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹129.4

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 130.92 & second resistance of 132.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 134.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 134.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 4.17% and is currently trading at 134.80. Over the past year, PNB shares have surged by 150.39% to reach 134.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.37%
3 Months3.38%
6 Months60.41%
YTD35.2%
1 Year150.39%
03 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.92Support 1127.17
Resistance 2132.23Support 2124.73
Resistance 3134.67Support 3123.42
03 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 22.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
03 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52226 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 1298 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹127.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 129.9 & 126.05 yesterday to end at 127.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.