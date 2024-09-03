Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 116.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.5 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 116.8 and closed at 116.45. The stock's high for the day was 117.45, while the low was 115.7. PNB's market capitalization stands at 128,278.33 crore. The 52-week high is 142.9, and the 52-week low is 61.35. A total of 502,715 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:49 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.47Support 1115.6
Resistance 2118.42Support 2114.68
Resistance 3119.34Support 3113.73
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 9.87% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3331
    Hold5555
    Sell3446
    Strong Sell3344
03 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22495 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹116.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.45 & 115.7 yesterday to end at 116.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.