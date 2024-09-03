PNB Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹116.8 and closed at ₹116.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹117.45, while the low was ₹115.7. PNB's market capitalization stands at ₹128,278.33 crore. The 52-week high is ₹142.9, and the 52-week low is ₹61.35. A total of 502,715 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.47
|Support 1
|115.6
|Resistance 2
|118.42
|Support 2
|114.68
|Resistance 3
|119.34
|Support 3
|113.73
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 9.87% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.45 & ₹115.7 yesterday to end at ₹116.5. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend