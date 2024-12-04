Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 104.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 105.6 and closed at 104.9, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 108.3 and a low of 105.35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 124,089.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 82.33, with a BSE volume of 11,368,156 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44839 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹104.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 108.3 & 105.35 yesterday to end at 107.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

