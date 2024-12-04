PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹105.6 and closed at ₹104.9, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹108.3 and a low of ₹105.35 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹124,089.3 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹82.33, with a BSE volume of 11,368,156 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.3 & ₹105.35 yesterday to end at ₹107.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.