PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹121.15, closed at ₹120.65, with a high of ₹122.45 and a low of ₹120.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹133,949.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹52. The BSE volume for the day was 2,079,355 shares.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.65
|Support 1
|120.54
|Resistance 2
|123.61
|Support 2
|119.39
|Resistance 3
|124.76
|Support 3
|118.43
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 15.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.45 & ₹120.3 yesterday to end at ₹120.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.