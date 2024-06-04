PNB Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹134.05, reached a high of ₹138.5, and a low of ₹132.95 before closing at ₹129.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹150,850.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹142.9 and ₹49.7, respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 3,694,429 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 27.01% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 1298 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.5 & ₹132.95 yesterday to end at ₹129.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend