PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Weakens

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened and closed at ₹116.5, with a high of ₹117.15 and a low of ₹115.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,232.28 crore. Over the past year, PNB reached a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹65.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 385,208 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has dropped by 1.38% today, currently trading at ₹113.95, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and IndusInd Bank, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.68% and 0.63%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1767.6
|-16.6
|-0.93
|1926.0
|1544.15
|351384.74
|Bank Of Baroda
|247.2
|-3.5
|-1.4
|298.45
|187.95
|127836.07
|Punjab National Bank
|113.95
|-1.6
|-1.38
|142.9
|65.51
|125470.52
|Indian Overseas Bank
|59.96
|-0.5
|-0.83
|83.8
|30.31
|113338.86
|Indusind Bank
|1431.95
|-4.65
|-0.32
|1694.35
|1328.75
|111451.53
PNB Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in PNB indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of ₹115.1 & second support of ₹114.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹113.5. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹113.5 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by 1.13%, currently trading at ₹114.25. Over the past year, PNB shares have seen a significant increase of 71.50%, reaching ₹114.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-12.51%
|6 Months
|-10.88%
|YTD
|20.72%
|1 Year
|71.5%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.7
|Support 1
|115.1
|Resistance 2
|117.75
|Support 2
|114.55
|Resistance 3
|118.3
|Support 3
|113.5
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 9.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 385 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.15 & ₹115.3 yesterday to end at ₹115.55. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.