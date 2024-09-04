Hello User
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Weakens

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 115.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened and closed at 116.5, with a high of 117.15 and a low of 115.3. The market capitalization stood at 127,232.28 crore. Over the past year, PNB reached a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 65.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 385,208 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:50 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The share price of PNB has dropped by 1.38% today, currently trading at 113.95, in line with its peers. Other banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and IndusInd Bank, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.68% and 0.63%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1767.6-16.6-0.931926.01544.15351384.74
Bank Of Baroda247.2-3.5-1.4298.45187.95127836.07
Punjab National Bank113.95-1.6-1.38142.965.51125470.52
Indian Overseas Bank59.96-0.5-0.8383.830.31113338.86
Indusind Bank1431.95-4.65-0.321694.351328.75111451.53
04 Sep 2024, 09:40 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.57%

PNB Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in PNB indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. As a result, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹114, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹115.55

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has broken the first support of 115.1 & second support of 114.55 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 113.5. If the stock price breaks the final support of 113.5 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by 1.13%, currently trading at 114.25. Over the past year, PNB shares have seen a significant increase of 71.50%, reaching 114.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-12.51%
6 Months-10.88%
YTD20.72%
1 Year71.5%
04 Sep 2024, 08:49 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.7Support 1115.1
Resistance 2117.75Support 2114.55
Resistance 3118.3Support 3113.5
04 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 9.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3331
    Hold5555
    Sell3346
    Strong Sell3344
04 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20141 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 385 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹116.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.15 & 115.3 yesterday to end at 115.55. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

