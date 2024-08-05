PNB Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|-19.21%
|6 Months
|-4.1%
|YTD
|25.6%
|1 Year
|102.29%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.37
|Support 1
|119.28
|Resistance 2
|122.55
|Support 2
|118.37
|Resistance 3
|123.46
|Support 3
|117.19
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 12.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 983 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.6 & ₹119.6 yesterday to end at ₹120.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.