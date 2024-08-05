Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 122.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.35 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months-19.21%
6 Months-4.1%
YTD25.6%
1 Year102.29%
05 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.37Support 1119.28
Resistance 2122.55Support 2118.37
Resistance 3123.46Support 3117.19
05 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 12.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3221
    Hold5555
    Sell4556
    Strong Sell4444
05 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37339 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 983 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹122.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 121.6 & 119.6 yesterday to end at 120.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

