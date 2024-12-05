PNB Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹108.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹107.95. The stock reached a high of ₹110.45 and a low of ₹107.8 during the session. PNB's market capitalization stood at ₹126,433.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹82.33, with a trading volume of 1,205,225 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|111.07
|Support 1
|108.39
|Resistance 2
|112.12
|Support 2
|106.76
|Resistance 3
|113.75
|Support 3
|105.71
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 0.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1205 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.45 & ₹107.8 yesterday to end at ₹110.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.