Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 107.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 108.5 and closed slightly lower at 107.95. The stock reached a high of 110.45 and a low of 107.8 during the session. PNB's market capitalization stood at 126,433.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 82.33, with a trading volume of 1,205,225 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1111.07Support 1108.39
Resistance 2112.12Support 2106.76
Resistance 3113.75Support 3105.71
05 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 0.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
05 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40474 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1205 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹107.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 110.45 & 107.8 yesterday to end at 110.05. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.