Fri Jul 05 2024 09:35:41
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock on the Rise Today
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock on the Rise Today

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 121.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.5 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at 121.7 and closed at 121.65. The stock reached a high of 122.35 and a low of 120.5. The market capitalization stood at 133,783.84 crore. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 52. On the BSE, the trading volume for PNB was 2,006,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30:51 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹122.5, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹121.5

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of 122.44 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 123.36. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 123.36 then there can be further positive price movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:17:06 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 1.65% and is currently trading at 123.50. Over the past year, PNB shares have surged by 107.39% to reach 123.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.95%
3 Months-16.59%
6 Months24.77%
YTD26.92%
1 Year107.39%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.44Support 1120.55
Resistance 2123.36Support 2119.58
Resistance 3124.33Support 3118.66
05 Jul 2024, 08:31:10 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 102.5, 15.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2111
    Hold5556
    Sell5666
    Strong Sell4443
05 Jul 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 44262 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:01:46 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹121.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.35 & 120.5 yesterday to end at 121.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

