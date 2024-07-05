PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock on the Rise Today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹121.7 and closed at ₹121.65. The stock reached a high of ₹122.35 and a low of ₹120.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹133,783.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹52. On the BSE, the trading volume for PNB was 2,006,597 shares.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of PNB has surpassed the first resistance of ₹122.44 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹123.36. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹123.36 then there can be further positive price movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 1.65% and is currently trading at ₹123.50. Over the past year, PNB shares have surged by 107.39% to reach ₹123.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.95%
|3 Months
|-16.59%
|6 Months
|24.77%
|YTD
|26.92%
|1 Year
|107.39%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.44
|Support 1
|120.55
|Resistance 2
|123.36
|Support 2
|119.58
|Resistance 3
|124.33
|Support 3
|118.66
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 15.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.35 & ₹120.5 yesterday to end at ₹121.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.