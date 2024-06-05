PNB Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹137.1, with a high of ₹137.1 and a low of ₹106.4. The closing price was ₹137, resulting in a market capitalization of ₹127,012.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹142.9 and ₹49.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,425,979 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.4
|Support 1
|101.2
|Resistance 2
|151.0
|Support 2
|86.6
|Resistance 3
|165.6
|Support 3
|69.0
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 13.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 mn & BSE volume was 1298 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹137.1 & ₹106.4 yesterday to end at ₹137. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.