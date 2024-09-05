PNB Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹113 and closed at ₹115.55, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹114.6 and a low of ₹112.75. With a market capitalization of ₹124,424.48 crore, PNB is well-positioned in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹142.9, while the low is ₹65.51. A total of 840,927 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 840 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.6 & ₹112.75 yesterday to end at ₹113. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend