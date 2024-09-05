Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 115.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 113 and closed at 115.55, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 114.6 and a low of 112.75. With a market capitalization of 124,424.48 crore, PNB is well-positioned in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 142.9, while the low is 65.51. A total of 840,927 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy2222
Buy3331
Hold5555
Sell3346
Strong Sell3344
05 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20010 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 840 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹115.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.6 & 112.75 yesterday to end at 113. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

