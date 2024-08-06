Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.32 %. The stock closed at 120.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 116.15, reached a high of 117.95, and a low of 113.2 before closing at 120.35. The market capitalization was recorded at 125,470.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.9 and the 52-week low is 58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 4,064,164 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 55 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38338 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹120.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.95 & 113.2 yesterday to end at 113.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

