PNB Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹116.15, reached a high of ₹117.95, and a low of ₹113.2 before closing at ₹120.35. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹125,470.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.9 and the 52-week low is ₹58.6. The BSE volume for the day was 4,064,164 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.48% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.95 & ₹113.2 yesterday to end at ₹113.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.