PNB Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 110.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.05 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 110.7 and closed slightly lower at 110.05. The stock reached a high of 110.7 and a low of 108.3 during the day. PNB's market capitalization stood at 126,433.9 crore, with a notable 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 82.33. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,514,945 shares for PNB.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at 109.00. Over the past year, PNB shares have increased by 27.65%, also reaching 109.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.62%
3 Months-3.3%
6 Months-11.96%
YTD13.92%
1 Year27.65%
06 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1110.33Support 1108.03
Resistance 2111.61Support 2107.01
Resistance 3112.63Support 3105.73
06 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 0.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
06 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37426 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1514 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹110.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 110.7 & 108.3 yesterday to end at 109.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

