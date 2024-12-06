PNB Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹110.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹110.05. The stock reached a high of ₹110.7 and a low of ₹108.3 during the day. PNB's market capitalization stood at ₹126,433.9 crore, with a notable 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹82.33. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,514,945 shares for PNB.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹109.00. Over the past year, PNB shares have increased by 27.65%, also reaching ₹109.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.62%
|3 Months
|-3.3%
|6 Months
|-11.96%
|YTD
|13.92%
|1 Year
|27.65%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|110.33
|Support 1
|108.03
|Resistance 2
|111.61
|Support 2
|107.01
|Resistance 3
|112.63
|Support 3
|105.73
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 0.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1514 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.7 & ₹108.3 yesterday to end at ₹109.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.