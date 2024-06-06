PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Price Rises in Positive Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹118.05 and closed at ₹115.35. The stock reached a high of ₹122.6 and a low of ₹110.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹134,114.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹142.9 and ₹49.7 respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 6,561,290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's stock price rose by 2.79% to reach ₹125.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indusind Bank are declining, whereas Bank Of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.64% and 0.42%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1705.0
|-13.75
|-0.8
|1987.0
|1544.15
|338940.36
|Bank Of Baroda
|269.95
|10.45
|4.03
|298.45
|182.65
|139600.92
|Punjab National Bank
|125.2
|3.4
|2.79
|142.9
|49.7
|137857.91
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.7
|2.6
|4.06
|83.8
|23.61
|126079.09
|Indusind Bank
|1492.05
|-8.65
|-0.58
|1694.35
|1262.45
|116129.23
PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.48%; Futures open interest increased by 17.14%
PNB Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in PNB indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹125.6, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹121.8
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹125.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.97 and ₹126.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 126.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹122.45. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 134.10% to reach ₹122.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|3 Months
|-6.89%
|6 Months
|42.6%
|YTD
|27.26%
|1 Year
|134.1%
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.12
|Support 1
|113.97
|Resistance 2
|130.43
|Support 2
|106.13
|Resistance 3
|138.27
|Support 3
|101.82
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 111 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45952 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 142.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 104 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹115.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.6 & ₹110.55 yesterday to end at ₹115.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.