Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Stock Price Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 121.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.6 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 118.05 and closed at 115.35. The stock reached a high of 122.6 and a low of 110.55. The market capitalization stood at 134,114.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 142.9 and 49.7 respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 6,561,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Today, PNB's stock price rose by 2.79% to reach 125.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Indusind Bank are declining, whereas Bank Of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.64% and 0.42%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1705.0-13.75-0.81987.01544.15338940.36
Bank Of Baroda269.9510.454.03298.45182.65139600.92
Punjab National Bank125.23.42.79142.949.7137857.91
Indian Overseas Bank66.72.64.0683.823.61126079.09
Indusind Bank1492.05-8.65-0.581694.351262.45116129.23
06 Jun 2024, 09:42 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.48%; Futures open interest increased by 17.14%

PNB Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in PNB indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹125.6, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹121.8

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 125.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.97 and 126.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 126.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 122.45. Over the past year, PNB shares have gained 134.10% to reach 122.45. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 21.66% to 22620.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months-6.89%
6 Months42.6%
YTD27.26%
1 Year134.1%
06 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1126.12Support 1113.97
Resistance 2130.43Support 2106.13
Resistance 3138.27Support 3101.82
06 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 17.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
06 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 111 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45952 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 142.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 104 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹115.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.6 & 110.55 yesterday to end at 115.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.