PNB Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 113 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.35 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 114.05 and closed at 113. The stock reached a high of 114.05 and a low of 112.15. With a market capitalization of 124,809.86 crore, PNB's 52-week high stands at 142.9, while the 52-week low is 65.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,121,397 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.16Support 1112.43
Resistance 2114.89Support 2111.43
Resistance 3115.89Support 3110.7
06 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 7.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3331
    Hold5555
    Sell3346
    Strong Sell3344
06 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19462 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1121 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹113 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.05 & 112.15 yesterday to end at 113.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

