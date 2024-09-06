PNB Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹114.05 and closed at ₹113. The stock reached a high of ₹114.05 and a low of ₹112.15. With a market capitalization of ₹124,809.86 crore, PNB's 52-week high stands at ₹142.9, while the 52-week low is ₹65.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,121,397 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.16
|Support 1
|112.43
|Resistance 2
|114.89
|Support 2
|111.43
|Resistance 3
|115.89
|Support 3
|110.7
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 7.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1121 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.05 & ₹112.15 yesterday to end at ₹113.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend