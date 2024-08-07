PNB Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹115.25, closed at ₹113.95, with a high of ₹117.7 and a low of ₹113.55. The market cap stood at ₹125360.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹142.9 and ₹59.8 respectively. The BSE volume for PNB was 2079557 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.45
|Support 1
|112.25
|Resistance 2
|119.22
|Support 2
|110.82
|Resistance 3
|120.65
|Support 3
|108.05
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 7.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.7 & ₹113.55 yesterday to end at ₹113.85. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.