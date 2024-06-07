PNB Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB's stock opened at ₹123.45, reached a high of ₹126.5, and closed at ₹121.8. The low for the day was ₹122.25. The market capitalization for PNB was ₹136,426.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9, and the 52-week low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 2,374,281 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.23
|Support 1
|121.73
|Resistance 2
|128.62
|Support 2
|119.62
|Resistance 3
|130.73
|Support 3
|117.23
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 19.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 59 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.5 & ₹122.25 yesterday to end at ₹121.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.