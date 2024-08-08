PNB Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹115.3 and closed at ₹113.85. The stock reached a high of ₹116.2 and a low of ₹114. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹127,672.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹59.8. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,575,927 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by 0.73% and is currently trading at ₹115.10. Over the past year, PNB's share price has increased by 86.53% to ₹115.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.47%
|3 Months
|-14.12%
|6 Months
|-6.43%
|YTD
|21.08%
|1 Year
|86.53%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.76
|Support 1
|114.69
|Resistance 2
|117.46
|Support 2
|113.32
|Resistance 3
|118.83
|Support 3
|112.62
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 9.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1575 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.2 & ₹114 yesterday to end at ₹115.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.