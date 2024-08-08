Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 113.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.95 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 115.3 and closed at 113.85. The stock reached a high of 116.2 and a low of 114. The market capitalization of PNB was 127,672.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 59.8. The BSE volume for PNB was 1,575,927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by 0.73% and is currently trading at 115.10. Over the past year, PNB's share price has increased by 86.53% to 115.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.47%
3 Months-14.12%
6 Months-6.43%
YTD21.08%
1 Year86.53%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.76Support 1114.69
Resistance 2117.46Support 2113.32
Resistance 3118.83Support 3112.62
08 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 9.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy3321
    Hold5555
    Sell4456
    Strong Sell4444
08 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38449 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1575 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹113.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.2 & 114 yesterday to end at 115.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

