Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 121.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.75 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 123, with a high of 123.9 and a low of 122.1. The closing price was 121.5. The market capitalization stood at 135160.22 cr. The 52-week high was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 52. The BSE volume for PNB was 2121159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹121.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.9 & 122.1 yesterday to end at 121.5. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.