PNB Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹123, with a high of ₹123.9 and a low of ₹122.1. The closing price was ₹121.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹135160.22 cr. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹52. The BSE volume for PNB was 2121159 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹121.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.9 & ₹122.1 yesterday to end at ₹121.5. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.