PNB Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹116.1, closed at ₹115.95, with a high of ₹116.3 and a low of ₹113.75. The market capitalization was ₹125580.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a 52-week low of ₹59.8. The BSE volume was 1473843 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 7.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1473 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.3 & ₹113.75 yesterday to end at ₹114.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.