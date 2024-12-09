Explore
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 110.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.9 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at 109.5 and closed slightly lower at 109.05. The stock reached a high of 111.15 and a low of 107.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 125,365 crore, PNB's shares traded a volume of 3,056,991 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 142.9 and a low of 82.33.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:33:00 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹109.9, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹110.15

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 109.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 107.88 and 111.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 107.88 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 111.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15:06 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 110.35. Over the past year, PNB's shares have appreciated by 26.84%, reaching 110.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.96%
3 Months-0.55%
6 Months-11.99%
YTD14.99%
1 Year26.84%
09 Dec 2024, 08:46:04 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1111.83Support 1107.88
Resistance 2113.45Support 2105.55
Resistance 3115.78Support 3103.93
09 Dec 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 0.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
09 Dec 2024, 08:17:36 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 54 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37067 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00:49 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹109.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 111.15 & 107.2 yesterday to end at 110.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

