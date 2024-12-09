PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB's stock opened at ₹109.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹109.05. The stock reached a high of ₹111.15 and a low of ₹107.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹125,365 crore, PNB's shares traded a volume of 3,056,991 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹82.33.
PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹110.35. Over the past year, PNB's shares have appreciated by 26.84%, reaching ₹110.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.96%
|3 Months
|-0.55%
|6 Months
|-11.99%
|YTD
|14.99%
|1 Year
|26.84%
PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|111.83
|Support 1
|107.88
|Resistance 2
|113.45
|Support 2
|105.55
|Resistance 3
|115.78
|Support 3
|103.93
PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 0.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 54 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37067 k
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹109.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.15 & ₹107.2 yesterday to end at ₹110.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.