PNB Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹122.7, closed at ₹122.75 with a high of ₹123.4 and a low of ₹121.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹133728.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹142.9 and the low was ₹52. BSE volume recorded 1335521 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.71
|Support 1
|120.47
|Resistance 2
|124.17
|Support 2
|119.69
|Resistance 3
|124.95
|Support 3
|118.23
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 15.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1335 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.4 & ₹121.1 yesterday to end at ₹122.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.