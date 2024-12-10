Hello User
PNB Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 110.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.7 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at 110.35 and closed slightly lower at 110.15, with a high of 110.50 and a low of 108.55. The market capitalization stood at 126,537.3 crore, reflecting substantial investor interest. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 142.90 and a low of 82.33. The BSE volume for the day was 1,763,178 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 1.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 135.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy5553
    Hold4445
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2223
10 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36375 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1763 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹110.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 110.5 & 108.55 yesterday to end at 108.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

