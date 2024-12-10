PNB Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹110.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹110.15, with a high of ₹110.50 and a low of ₹108.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹126,537.3 crore, reflecting substantial investor interest. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹142.90 and a low of ₹82.33. The BSE volume for the day was 1,763,178 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 1.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1763 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.5 & ₹108.55 yesterday to end at ₹108.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.