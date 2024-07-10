PNB Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹121.5 and closed at ₹121.35. The stock reached a high of ₹124.1 and a low of ₹121.5. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹134664.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹58.21. The BSE volume for PNB was 1573787 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹122.10. Over the past year, PNB shares have risen by 101.96% to ₹122.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|-14.15%
|6 Months
|28.9%
|YTD
|27.82%
|1 Year
|101.96%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.81
|Support 1
|121.31
|Resistance 2
|125.23
|Support 2
|120.23
|Resistance 3
|126.31
|Support 3
|118.81
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹102.5, 16.19% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1573 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.1 & ₹121.5 yesterday to end at ₹121.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.