PNB Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 121.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.3 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 121.5 and closed at 121.35. The stock reached a high of 124.1 and a low of 121.5. The market capitalization of PNB was 134664.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 58.21. The BSE volume for PNB was 1573787 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at 122.10. Over the past year, PNB shares have risen by 101.96% to 122.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.46%
3 Months-14.15%
6 Months28.9%
YTD27.82%
1 Year101.96%
10 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.81Support 1121.31
Resistance 2125.23Support 2120.23
Resistance 3126.31Support 3118.81
10 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 102.5, 16.19% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 145.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy2211
    Hold5555
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell4444
10 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42404 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1573 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹121.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 124.1 & 121.5 yesterday to end at 121.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.