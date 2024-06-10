PNB Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹124.25, reached a high of ₹125.5, and a low of ₹123.05 before closing at ₹123.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹137692.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a 52-week low of ₹49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 2545682 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|126.05
|Support 1
|123.5
|Resistance 2
|127.1
|Support 2
|122.0
|Resistance 3
|128.6
|Support 3
|120.95
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 20.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹125.5 & ₹123.05 yesterday to end at ₹123.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.