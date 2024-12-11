PNB Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, PNB opened at ₹108.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹108.70. The stock reached a high of ₹111 and a low of ₹108.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹125,008.8 crore, PNB's performance reflects a significant 52-week high of ₹142.90 and a low of ₹84.79. The BSE volume for the day was 1,564,525 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The share price of PNB has increased by 0.45%, currently trading at ₹110.85. Over the past year, PNB shares have experienced a remarkable rise of 24.90%, reaching ₹110.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.21%, reaching 24610.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.32%
|3 Months
|1.31%
|6 Months
|-12.42%
|YTD
|15.37%
|1 Year
|24.9%
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|111.42
|Support 1
|109.15
|Resistance 2
|112.28
|Support 2
|107.74
|Resistance 3
|113.69
|Support 3
|106.88
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 0.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹135.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1564 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹111 & ₹108.6 yesterday to end at ₹110.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.