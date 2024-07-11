PNB Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹122.95 and closed at ₹122.3. The stock reached a high of ₹122.95 and a low of ₹118.6 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB was ₹131251.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹58.21. The BSE volume for PNB was 1226765 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1226 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.95 & ₹118.6 yesterday to end at ₹119.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.