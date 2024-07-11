Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 122.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.2 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 122.95 and closed at 122.3. The stock reached a high of 122.95 and a low of 118.6 during the day. The market capitalization of PNB was 131251.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 58.21. The BSE volume for PNB was 1226765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 43709 k

PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 1226 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹122.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.95 & 118.6 yesterday to end at 119.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.