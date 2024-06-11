Explore
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.70 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.55 0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.75 1.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.70 0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,559.80 -0.11%
PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock surges in positive trading today
LIVE UPDATES

PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock surges in positive trading today

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 125.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.7 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates
PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at 126.15 and closed at 125.3. The stock reached a high of 126.75 and a low of 125.4. The market capitalization of PNB stood at 138,793.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 142.9 and the 52-week low was 49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 151,776 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:21:34 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB trading at ₹126.7, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹125.3

PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at 126.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 124.19 and 127.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 124.19 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:16:17 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of PNB increased by 1.16% today to reach 126.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Indusind Bank are declining, but Bank of Baroda, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1731.55-13.95-0.81987.01544.15344218.29
Bank Of Baroda277.61.20.43298.45182.65143557.01
Punjab National Bank126.751.451.16142.949.7139564.62
Indian Overseas Bank66.64-0.14-0.2183.823.61125965.68
Indusind Bank1485.0-1.05-0.071694.351262.45115580.51
11 Jun 2024, 11:01:42 AM IST

PNB Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 21.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 65.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 129.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold5556
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell4443
11 Jun 2024, 10:50:25 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.72% lower than yesterday

PNB Share Price Today Live: The volume of PNB traded by 10 AM is down by 42.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at 127.05, a decrease of 1.4%. Volume traded is a key indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:36:49 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB touched a high of 127.25 & a low of 125.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.53Support 1125.68
Resistance 2128.32Support 2124.62
Resistance 3129.38Support 3123.83
11 Jun 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:57:43 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

PNB Share Price Today Live: Today, PNB's share price rose by 0.84% to reach 126.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Indusind Bank are declining, whereas Bank of Baroda is showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.03% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Kotak Mahindra Bank1728.65-16.85-0.971987.01544.15343641.79
Bank Of Baroda277.00.60.22298.45182.65143246.73
Punjab National Bank126.351.050.84142.949.7139124.18
Indian Overseas Bank66.71-0.07-0.183.823.61126097.99
Indusind Bank1482.55-3.5-0.241694.351262.45115389.82
11 Jun 2024, 09:44:44 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.89%; Futures open interest increased by 11.3%

PNB Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for PNB indicate the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:33:00 AM IST

PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB closed at ₹125.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 126.75 & 125.4 yesterday to end at 125.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

