PNB share price Today Live Updates : PNB stock surges in positive trading today

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, PNB opened at ₹126.15 and closed at ₹125.3. The stock reached a high of ₹126.75 and a low of ₹125.4. The market capitalization of PNB stood at ₹138,793.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹142.9 and the 52-week low was ₹49.7. The BSE volume for PNB was 151,776 shares traded.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB share price is at ₹126.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹124.19 and ₹127.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹124.19 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of PNB increased by 1.16% today to reach ₹126.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Indusind Bank are declining, but Bank of Baroda, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1731.55
|-13.95
|-0.8
|1987.0
|1544.15
|344218.29
|Bank Of Baroda
|277.6
|1.2
|0.43
|298.45
|182.65
|143557.01
|Punjab National Bank
|126.75
|1.45
|1.16
|142.9
|49.7
|139564.62
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.64
|-0.14
|-0.21
|83.8
|23.61
|125965.68
|Indusind Bank
|1485.0
|-1.05
|-0.07
|1694.35
|1262.45
|115580.51
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 21.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹129.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The volume of PNB traded by 10 AM is down by 42.72% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹127.05, a decrease of 1.4%. Volume traded is a key indicator along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
PNB Share Price Today Live: PNB touched a high of 127.25 & a low of 125.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.53
|Support 1
|125.68
|Resistance 2
|128.32
|Support 2
|124.62
|Resistance 3
|129.38
|Support 3
|123.83
PNB Share Price Today Live: Today, PNB's share price rose by 0.84% to reach ₹126.35, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Indusind Bank are declining, whereas Bank of Baroda is showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.03% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1728.65
|-16.85
|-0.97
|1987.0
|1544.15
|343641.79
|Bank Of Baroda
|277.0
|0.6
|0.22
|298.45
|182.65
|143246.73
|Punjab National Bank
|126.35
|1.05
|0.84
|142.9
|49.7
|139124.18
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.71
|-0.07
|-0.1
|83.8
|23.61
|126097.99
|Indusind Bank
|1482.55
|-3.5
|-0.24
|1694.35
|1262.45
|115389.82
PNB Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and an increase in open interest for PNB indicate the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹126.75 & ₹125.4 yesterday to end at ₹125.3. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.