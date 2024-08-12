PNB Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹115.5 and closed at ₹114.05. The stock reached a high of ₹116.45 and a low of ₹113.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹126,846.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹142.9 and ₹59.8, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,787,060 shares.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.44
|Support 1
|113.8
|Resistance 2
|117.79
|Support 2
|112.51
|Resistance 3
|119.08
|Support 3
|111.16
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 8.85% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1787 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.45 & ₹113.85 yesterday to end at ₹115.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.