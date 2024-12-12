PNB Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at ₹110.8 and closed at ₹110.35, experiencing a high of ₹110.95 and a low of ₹108.3. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹126,962.6 crore. Over the past year, PNB has seen a 52-week high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹84.79. The BSE volume recorded was 642,551 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹110.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹110.95 & ₹108.3 yesterday to end at ₹108.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.