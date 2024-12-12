Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

PNB Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : PNB stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 110.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.5 per share. Investors should monitor PNB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) opened at 110.8 and closed at 110.35, experiencing a high of 110.95 and a low of 108.3. The bank's market capitalization stands at 126,962.6 crore. Over the past year, PNB has seen a 52-week high of 142.9 and a low of 84.79. The BSE volume recorded was 642,551 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST PNB Share Price Live Updates: PNB closed at ₹110.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

PNB Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 110.95 & 108.3 yesterday to end at 108.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.