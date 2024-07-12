PNB Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

PNB Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, PNB opened at ₹120.35, reached a high of ₹120.55, and a low of ₹119 before closing at ₹119.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹131,526.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹142.9 and ₹58.21 respectively. The BSE volume for PNB shares was 722,463 on that day.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for PNB on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.36
|Support 1
|118.83
|Resistance 2
|121.24
|Support 2
|118.18
|Resistance 3
|121.89
|Support 3
|117.3
PNB Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 12.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹65.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹145.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
PNB Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 722 k.
PNB Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.55 & ₹119 yesterday to end at ₹119.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.